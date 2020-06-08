Video: Tropical Storm Cristobal Strikes US With Landfall in Louisiana, Tornado in Florida

According to the National Hurricane Service, Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday and caused at least one tornado in Florida, along with flooding and heavy rainfall. Residents of waterfront communities have been evacuated, as areas of Louisiana, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain are shaken by heavy rains, high winds and a tidal surge.
Video shared in social media shows entire neighbourhoods plunged in flowing water as trees are bent by strong winds and waves rise up. Cars drive through the roads covered in water, and people have been urged not to travel.
Lake Pontchartrain is angry at the moment. Churning with more power here in New Orleans. #Cristobal @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/z9n4qmMlMZ— Will Nunley (@willnunley) June 7, 2020
Breaking: Tropical Storm Cristobal has made landfall on the Southeast Louisiana coast. A video shows storm surge from Cristobal affecting Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/zPW0KUWaw5— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) June 7, 2020
Flooding from #Cristobal already making portions of Highway 90 in #Biloxi nearly impassable.— Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombsTWC) June 7, 2020
Remember #TurnAroundDontDrown
I’ll see you on @weatherchannel starting at 4-10pm CT pic.twitter.com/idNyrt8V6U
WATCH: Storm surge overtakes roadways in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana amid the expected arrival of Tropical Storm #Cristobal.pic.twitter.com/ya66ENMngG— Cicada News (@cicada_news) June 7, 2020
Near the Gulf Shore, at least one tornado occurred and was recorded by social media users. The tornado was reported to have uprooted trees and damaged power lines in Lake City near Interstate 75 in Florida, but no casualties have been registered.
Water Spout in Gulf Shores @spann #Cristobal pic.twitter.com/uzAIN8nKxN— Adam Blevins (@itsblev) June 7, 2020
Wild waterspout video from Gulf Shores this morning...video from Carlee Nobles Wright #alwx #CRISTOBAL pic.twitter.com/9ycfPeP3dU— Josh Johnson (@JoshWeather) June 7, 2020
From southern Louisiana, Cristobal is moving northeastward towards Mississippi and Alabama.
Tropical Storm #Cristobal Advisory 25A: Tropical-Storm-Force Winds Continue Along the Gulf Coast From Southeastern Louisiana Eastward to Mississippi and Alabama. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 7, 2020
Cristobal formed on 1 June in Bay of Campeche from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda, sustaining winds from 50 to 60 mph.
