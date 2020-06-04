Videos: Strong Storms, Tornado Warning Batter Philadelphia Area Amid Ongoing Protests

As Philadelphia demonstrations honoring the memory of George Floyd continue to take place, the city was alerted by meteorologists regarding a possible tornado.
Social media footage showed the storm forming above the city.
Philadelphia: It’s always sunny, except in 2020. #TORNADOWARNING @TammieSouza @NJWxNews @weatherchannel @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/MSEYDgH68Y— Kirstin Manges PhD RN (@kirstin_manges) June 3, 2020
Additional warnings were later released for several northeast states.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IN THE AREA. Please be cautious tonight. Multiple areas of #severeweather in the #tristate area tonight. #weather #spring #summer #thunder #thunderstorm #lightning #flooding #hail #tornado #tornadowarning pic.twitter.com/3gV4xVZ7Zh— Andrew Pineiro (@WeatherManAP) June 4, 2020
A derecho tore through the area earlier Wednesday, killing at least three individuals in connection with falling trees, according to NBC Pennsylvania.
Peaceful demonstrations have been held in Philadelphia for the past five days. Wednesday also marked the fifth straight day that the city was subject to a curfew which, runs from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time.
The fifth consecutive day of protests in Philadelphia saw demonstrators march peacefully through the city streets for more than four hours, stopping to kneel or lie down on several occasions in honor of George Floyd. @dailypenn #2020Protests #phillyprotests #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/zngkLiB5wW— Chase Sutton (@chase_sutton99) June 4, 2020
Like many major cities within the US, Philadelphia has been hosting members of the National Guard.
Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney initially claimed Wednesday that the armed troops would "hopefully" be leaving the city that day, but he later announced the National Guard would remain through the night, according to local public FM radio station WHYY.
A clear departure date has yet to be conveyed from the mayor.
