Graphic Video: NY Cop Thrusts Man to Ground, Prevents Fellow Officer From Helping Injured Victim

New York City is one of the many cities in the United States rocked by protests against police brutality; protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, who was killed by police while being taken into custody.

A graphic video filmed in Niagara Square, New York City, documents police officers pushing an unarmed man to the ground, making him fall on his back and apparently injuring his head so that it begins to bleed as the victim lies motionless on the sidewalk. One police officer begins to stoop down to check on the victim but is pulled away by another cop.

Another police officer then approaches the person video-recording the event and demands that they back away.

Warning: the following video contains graphic content.

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

​Following the incident, Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood reportedly ordered the suspension of those officers involved.

#BREAKING: Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood has ordered the immediate suspension of both officers involved in a video circulating tonight of a man pushed by officers after a protest in Niagara Square. A source has told me that man suffered from a possible concussion. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 5, 2020

​Erie county executive Mark Polocarz has confirmed that the man was transferred to the hospital and is in stable condition.

I've seen videos of the incident in front of Buffalo's City Hall in which an older protester appears to have been shoved by police, fell backwards and suffered a serious head injury. It sickens me. I've confirmed he is at ECMC in stable condition. My thoughts are with him now. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 5, 2020

​Netizens were appaled by the video, especially outraged by the fact that no one tried to help the man.

How can anyone see this and not see how out of control the problem is? The eyes of the entire world are on them, they know everyone is watching, but they can’t stop. — Brendel (@Brendelbored) June 5, 2020

Nobody even rushes to help this poor man! — Marc (@Mlease14) June 5, 2020

@markpoloncarz @MayorByronBrown @NYGovCuomo your officers need to be removed from the streets. They are a clear and present danger. Beyond the assault, watch how they all look on as that man bleeds on the street. — notDanRadcliffe (@notDanRadcliffe) June 5, 2020

Please tell me I didn’t just see a man die — Kit Kat (@ashleynkellem) June 5, 2020

What the? Is that man dead? It sounded like his head cracked on the ground. The one officer wanted to stop and help but was moved along. So disturbing. — Mary Dillon (@MaryDillon31) June 5, 2020

​Amid the ongoing protests in all 50 US states and in many major cites, including New York City, an aggressive and militarized police presence has been increased and curfews have been imposed, as some of those demonstrating against police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd have turned violent.