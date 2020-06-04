'Piece of Limelight': Trump Insists He Did Fire Mattis, Hits Back at Ex-Chief of Staff

Earlier on Wednesday, former US Defence Secretary James Mattis released a statement in which he lambasted President Donald Trump for dividing the American nation and threatening the US constitution. Responding to that, Trump slammed Mattis in his Twitter, saying that he "had the honor" to fire him.

In a series of tweets, US President Donald Trump has responded to his former Chief of Staff, John Kelly, who earlier claimed that Trump "did not fire" ex-Defence Secretary James Mattis, since he never "asked for his resignation".

President slammed Kelly's claims, outlining that Kelly had "no knowledge" about Trump asking Mattis to resign because he was not part of POTUS' inner circle.

...in my inner-circle, was totally exhausted by the job, and in the end just slinked away into obscurity. They all want to come back for a piece of the limelight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Trump insisted that he "did fire Mattis" and said that he actually helped him "to save face" by asking him to give a letter of resignation.

The problem with asking for someone to give you a letter of resignation, which you do as a courtesy to help them save face, is that it is then harder to say you fired them. I did fire James Mattis. He was no good for Obama, who fired him also, and was no good for me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

​The squabble has unfolded, sparked by the condemning statement released by Mattis, in which he denounced Trump's response to the ongoing protests over George Floyd's death, claiming that the President urged the US military to violate the constitutional rights of the Americans. He also accused Trump in trying to turn the American citizens against each other.

Trumps shot back on the statement, saying that the "honor of firing the world's most overrated General" was probably the only thing that he had in common with former US President Barack Obama and noting that he was "glad" that Mattis was gone.

Adding up to his response, Trump tweeted a copy of a letter written to Mattis by John Dowd, "retired Marine and Super Star lawyer", as President described him. Dowd denounced Mattis for condemning Trump's response to protests, claiming that those who Mattis believed to be the "peaceful protesters" are in fact "terrorists using idle hate filled students to burn and destroy".