Register
23:25 GMT04 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cindy McCain, wife of late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., with Secretary of Defense James Mattis, left, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, depart after laying a ceremonial wreath honoring all whose lives were lost during the Vietnam War at at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

    Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Contradicts POTUS Claims About Former US Sec Def Mattis

    © AP Photo / MARY F. CALVERT
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107952/25/1079522578_0:0:2941:1654_1200x675_80_0_0_9b33a003a7778bd8ba967e27478fc598.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006041079522073-ex-trump-chief-of-staff-contradicts-potus-claims-about-former-us-sec-def-mattis/

    On Wednesday, the former defence secretary condemned US President Donald Trump, accusing him of attempting to turn Americans against each another amid ongoing protests over George Floyd’s death. The president reciprocated by characterizing the respected US career soldier as “the world’s most overrated General” who “rarely brought home the bacon”.

    Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly defended former US Defence Secretary James Mattis after the latter was criticized by US President Donald Trump. The president falsely claimed to have “had the honor” of firing “the world’s most overrated General”.

    “The president did not fire him. He did not ask for his resignation,” Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, said on Thursday, cited by The Washington Post.

    Mattis resigned from his office as US Defence Secretary in late 2018 after disagreeing with Trump on the latter's decision to withdraw US troops from Syria.

    Kelly, who also left his post as chief of staff at the Trump administration in 2018, noted that Trump has “clearly forgotten how it actually happened or is confused”.

    “The president tweeted a very positive tweet about Jim until he started to see on Fox News their interpretation of his [resignation] letter. Then he got nasty. Jim Mattis is an honorable man,” Kelly said, according to the outlet.

    On Wednesday, Trump tweeted text attacks against the former Pentagon chief, claiming that Mattis did not resign, suggesting instead that the president “asked for his letter of resignation”. Trump also ridiculed Mattis as “the most overrated General”.

    “His primary strength was not military, but rather personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do, and battles to win, but he seldom ‘brought home the bacon’. I didn’t like his ‘leadership’ style or much else about him, and many others agree. Glad he is gone!” Trump tweeted recently regarding Mattis.

    ​Trump’s tweets follow a statement by the former top defence official, in which he accused the president of threatening the US Constitution, noting that Trump is the first US leader in Mattis's lifetime who has attempted to divide the nation, instead of uniting.

    Mattis’s comments come in the wake of ongoing demonstrations in every state and most cities in the US over the murder of an African-American resident of Minneapolis named George Floyd by white police officers on 25 May.

    “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership,” Mattis said in a statement on Wednesday.

    The former Pentagon chief also criticized Trump’s recent decision to use the US military in quelling ongoing nationwide protests, a move that has been criticized by many, with Defence Secretary Mark Esper indicating that active-duty troops “should only be used as a matter of last resort”.

    Related:

    Trump (Not Donald) Gets Roasted for Post Supporting George Floyd Protests
    Trump Retweets Fiery Ted Cruz Speech Accusing Obama of Illegally Going After His Political Opponents
    How Biden's Competitive Edge Over Trump in 13 Key Swing States May Play Out in November Election
    GOP Says Snapchat Should Spend Less Time Attacking Trump, More Time Going After Child Predators
    'Deal is Possible': Trump Says 'Thank You to Iran' as US Navy Vet Michael White Released From Prison
    Tags:
    general, POTUS, James Mattis, John Kelly, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protests over George Floyd's death in Washington DC on 3 June 2020
    George Floyd Murder: Sixth Day of Protests in Washington DC in Pictures
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse