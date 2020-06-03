Register
19:57 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Videos: Spy Planes, Nuclear Sniffers Fly Over US Capital as National Guard Occupies City

    JAMES HARNETT
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Riots Sweep US After Black Man Dies During Police Arrest (76)
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107951/05/1079510557_0:0:1278:719_1200x675_80_0_0_f92eddbe3e532c86fd84dd4f3940af54.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006031079510631-Videos-spy-planes-nuclear-sniffers-fly-over-us-capital-as-national-guard-occupies-city/

    After more than a week of intense mass protests, the US capital is awash with thousands of National Guard troops and a bevy of military equipment. Spotted around the city have been spy planes and drones, tilt-rotor aircraft and even a nuclear detection helicopter. However, the mass deployment follows one of the most peaceful protest days yet.

    After five days of mass protests in Washington, DC, against police brutality and the in-custody death of black Minnesota man George Floyd last week, US President Donald Trump has made an almost unprecedented show of force by deploying thousands of troops in the nation’s capital, even as more peaceful protests have come in the wake of rioting and looting.

    A National Guard Swearingen RC-26B spy plane was spotted over the city Tuesday night, as was a special Bell 412 helicopter fitted out by the National Nuclear Security Agency (NNSA) for “sniffing” out the telltale radioactivity put out by nuclear weapons, suggesting defense officials feared the use of a “dirty bomb.” Unconfirmed reports of drone activity across the city appeared on social media, and on Wednesday, observers also spotted V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, used by the US Marine Corps for transporting troops.

    ​On Saturday and Sunday, numerous clashes between protesters and police broke out, resulting in liberal use of pepper spray and flash bang grenades and the rushing of military police to bolster DC Metropolitan Police ranks. Rioting and looting followed at night, resulting in a curfew and activation of the city’s National Guard. 

    However, protesters on Monday and Tuesday remained largely peaceful, with huge marches on Tuesday night violating the 7 p.m. curfew by several hours but remaining nonviolent.

    Trump boasted in a Rose Garden speech at the White House on Monday, as explosions of police flash-bang grenades echoed behind him, that he was dispatching “thousands and thousands of heavily armed” to the city to suppress the rioting and protests. He then threatened to send the US military into any state that refused to activate its own National Guard, calling himself “your president of law and order.”

    Trump has reportedly named the effort “Operation Themis,” after the Greek god of law and order whose blindfolded statue is also known colloquially as “lady justice.” One cannot help but be reminded of author Anatole France quipping that “the law, in its majestic equality, forbids the rich as well as the poor to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal bread.”

    On Wednesday, there were approximately 3,600 troops in DC: 1,300 from the city’s guard and another 2,300 sent from other states’ guards, with 1,300 more troops, including active-duty soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division, expected to arrive in the next few days, CNN reported, citing a US defense official.

    According to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, the soldiers carried pepper spray, batons and riot gear while occupying areas around the city, but not live ammunition. However, an unnamed defense official told Stars and Stripes Wednesday that a small number of troops did carry pistols and long rifles.

    Two blocks north of the White House on Wednesday morning were also stationed several dozen members of Bureau of Prisons Crisis Management Teams, better known as prison riot control cops. However, the officers refused to identify their affiliation to any passers-by or to the press.

    ​Since Friday, more than 400 protesters have been arrested in DC, most of them during the sweeping Monday attacks that followed Trump’s declaration and the violent clearing of protesters from Lafayette Park, resulting in the injury of a Sputnik correspondent alongside other members of the press. Nationwide, there have been more than 9,300 arrested, according to a tally by the Associated Press.

    In one incident, hundreds of protesters were driven uptown by police, where residents who opened their doors to the demonstrators were raided by the police, including one home that got a tear gas canister thrown into it and another that sheltered close to 100 protesters until the curfew was lifted. In another, several National Guard helicopters hovered just 50 feet above protesters, attempting to use the “blade wash” from the rotors to demoralize them - a tactic used by US troops against insurgents in Afghanistan and Iraq, which the DC National Guard has now said it is investigating the use of.

    According to the DCist, there are 67,000 guardsmen activated across the country - roughly the same number activated to quell the nationwide uprisings that followed the April 1968 assassination of black civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In DC, the riots burned much of the city, and 11,850 federal troops and 1,750 National Guard members were deployed to suppress the demonstrations.

    Topic:
    Riots Sweep US After Black Man Dies During Police Arrest (76)

    Related:

    Troops Called Into DC, Fayateville Police Kneel Before Protestors, Tension Generally Increases
    ‘Go The F**k Home’: US Cops Manhandle, Force Journalists to Stop Covering Protests - Video
    Trump 'Right to Designate' Antifa as Terrorists as Their Actions Remind of Fascism - Commentator
    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, deployment, protests, Riots, paratroopers, US National Guard, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse