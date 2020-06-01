Trump Announces US Military Will Deploy in States That Don't Use National Guard To Stop Protests

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would deploy US military in states that don't use the National Guard in sufficient numbers to dominate the streets as protests against police brutality rage across America.

“Our nation has been gripped by professional anarchists, violent mobs, arsonists, looters, criminals, rioters, Antifa, and others," Trump said in the White House Rose garden as flash-bang grenades could be heard going off in Lafayette Park in the nation's capital.

“These are not acts of peaceful protest, these are acts of domestic terror," Trump said, referring to the riots that started last week following the murder of George Floyd by former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minnesota on May 25.

"We cannot allow the righteous cries and peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob," Trump said.

"A number of state and local governments have failed to take necessary action to safeguard their residents ... that is why I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore security and safety in America. I am mobilizing all available federal resources - civilian and military - to stop the rioting and looting, end the destruction and arson and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans including your second Amendment rights. Therefore, the following measures are going into effect immediately. First, we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now," Trump added.

"Today, I am strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets. Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city of state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the US military and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump continued.

US Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) has urged that the US military be deployed across the US to subdue the weeklong riots and uprisings that have been sparked by Floyd's brutal murder.

“Anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight,” Cotton tweeted Monday. "If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let's see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they're facing off with the 101st Airborne Division. We need to have zero tolerance for this destruction.”

More than 1,000 people have been detained in the US following seven consecutive days of riots in US cities.

More details to follow.