Register
19:57 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Antifa, Conservative Protests in Portland Turn Violent, Assaulting Police Officers

    Trump 'Right to Designate' Antifa as Terrorists as Their Actions Remind of Fascism - Commentator

    © Photo : Dave Killen's Twitter
    US
    Get short URL
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107610/20/1076102002_0:62:1200:737_1200x675_80_0_0_d2b96abc7632774ae7afb662264a556b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006031079508296-trump-right-to-designate-antifa-as-terrorists-as-their-actions-remind-of-fascism---commentator/

    As protests continue throughout the US over last week's killing of African-American man George Floyd by the police in Minneapolis, his daughter’s mother has stated that justice must be delivered.

    Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd's daughter, has called for all four police officers involved in the case to be punished. But just how much further will tensions in the US escalate? And will mass gatherings of protesters pose a threat to public health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic?

    Political commentator Brian Silvester gave his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: How much further could tensions escalate in the US in response to the murder of George Floyd?

    Brian Silvester: I think the murder of George Floyd was obviously an outrage, and it is quite right that the policeman concerned has been charged with murder, and it’s also right that if people want to partake in peaceful protests, that is fine, but it has now escalated into a lot more than peaceful protests.

    What we are seeing in America, and now around the world, is violence against people, we are seeing the destruction of cities, we are seeing fires, we are seeing looting, and the group called Antifa, the so-called anti-fascists, are involved.

    It is ironic that Antifa are now becoming the fascists, and they are just using this as an opportunity to cause mayhem in the United States and around the world, and they need to be stopped. I think that it’s right that President Trump has declared them a terrorist organisation, and I think that that is something we should be doing in the UK, because they are causing trouble here as well.

    Protesters kneel and react by a burning barricade during a demonstration Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Paris
    © AP Photo / Michel Euler
    Protesters kneel and react by a burning barricade during a demonstration Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Paris

    Sputnik: Could large-scale demonstrations pose a danger to public health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic?

    Brian Silvester: It is ironic that the demonstrations in the UK and London and elsewhere, where hundreds of people are gathering together, the police have taken little action against those, but when virtually every weekend now there are protests in London and elsewhere about this ludicrous lockdown that we are under, the police do take action.

    For example, Piers Corbyn, who is the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, has now been arrested not once, but twice, and on the last time last weekend, he was arrested and charged with being part of a gathering with more than two people.

    If they are going to do that for people protesting against the lockdown, they should be doing the same for people protesting what has happened in Minneapolis. But the police are not doing that, they are adopting double standards, and that’s not right.

    Sputnik: Will the George Floyd case have an impact on Donald Trump's chances of winning the upcoming US presidential election?

    Brian Silvester: I think that people in the United States want strong action against all this violence, and mayhem, and rioting, and looting; that needs to stop. If the local officials are not able to do so, then President Trump is right to send in the national forces.

    I think that these strong actions would be appreciated by the majority, and I do feel that President Trump will be re-elected and that Joe Biden is a very weak and flawed candidate.

    Tags:
    fascism, fascism, Antifa, Antifa, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse