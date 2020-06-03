Register
14:30 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump departs the White House to visit outside St. John's Church, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington.

    Trump 'Did Not Ask for George Floyd Protesters to be Moved Out' Before St. John's Church Visit

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    US
    Get short URL
    441
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/41/1079504171_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_1656a286aea6026f8703000a96a45a94.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006031079508039-trump-did-not-ask-for-george-floyd-protesters-to-be-moved-out-before-st-johns-church-visit/

    Donald Trump was earlier accused of having a walk from his White House cabinet to a historic church in the vicinity, which had been nearly burnt down by Black Lives Matter protesters.

    President Donald Trump has busted the claims that he had ordered to disperse the protesting crowds from nearby Lafayette Square, as he was to make an on-foot visit to the historic St. John's Church, within a short walking distance from the White House grounds.

    "They didn't use tear gas," Trump told Fox News Radio interview, thereby contradicting multiple protesters' and media reports that tear gas was deployed to move them away from the church  - the detail which has been eagerly chewed over by Democrats and their supporters.

    "Now, when I went, I didn't say 'Oh, move them out.' I didn't know who was there," POTUS recounted, after he was accused of making the visit merely for a "photo op."

    After the much-debated walk, he and his officials posed briefly for a number of pictures holding a Bible near the church, which had been set alight hours before by the protesters.

    In his further comments to Fox News, Trump went on to lament the racial issue as "a sad one" calling for this "injustice" to be promptly resolved.

    POTUS earlier sparked criticism, namely among Pentagon's current and former officials, with his threats to deploy military forces in states that proved unable to contain violent riots, which peaceful protests have grown into in recent days, following the death of Afro-American Minneapolis man George Floyd at police hands last Monday.

    The president called on local authorities to "get tough", taking a dig at some states' too lax approach to the protests which have in many places spilt out into violent clashes with police, arsons and lootings of shops and malls, as demonstrators opposed not merely Floyd's death but police brutality in general.

    Keke Palmer urges members of the National Guard to take a knee
    © Photo : @KekePalmer https://twitter.com/gadinbc/status
    National Guardsmen Kneel After Hollywood Star Begs Them to March With Protesters - Video

    The nationwide social unrest has prompted instant action from both local and federal authorities, with over 40 states imposing curfew hours, usually starting at 8 pm and ending at 5 in the morning. Separately, National Guard troops were called in across0the-board for effectively maintaining the public order.

    Related:

    Trump Signs Order to 'Advance' International Religious Freedom Through the Use of 'Economic Tools'
    Trump Calls on Police to 'Get Tough' Amid Raging Protests Over George Floyd's Death
    Current, Former Pentagon Brass Reportedly Concerned With Trump's Use of Military in Quelling Unrest
    Tags:
    George Floyd, visit, Church, protesters, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse