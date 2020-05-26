Trump Thinks It’s Hard to See Hong Kong Remain Financial Hub If China Takes Over, White House Says

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is "displeased" with China's actions regarding Hong Kong, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.
"He [Trump] said to me that he is displeased with China’s efforts and it’s hard to see how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over", McEnany stated.
Last week, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien threatened with the possibility of the US using sanctions against China. The remarks came after China's governing Communist Party proposed a bill to ban "separatist, subversive and terrorist activities" along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong.
Earlier in May, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed doubts about Hong Kong maintaining a significant level of autonomy from China, suggesting that Washington could change its policy towards the special administrative region in light of the alleged interference with the free press, something that the Chinese authorities have denied.
