'Voter Fraud': Trump Threatens Michigan Funding over State’s Decision to Mail Absentee Ballot Apps

Michigan’s secretary of state Jocelyn Benson announced on Tuesday morning that all registered voters would be mailed an application to vote by mail in November, adding that “voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure”.

President Donald Trump launched a Twitter broadside at Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Wednesday over a plan to send absentee ballot applications to registered voters in the crucial general election battleground state.

Threatening to hold up federal funding for Michigan, Trump had mistakenly lashed out at “rogue” Benson, believing she intended to send absentee ballots, while in actual fact the official had referred to voter applications for the ballots.

Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

​In a reply to his tweet, Trump tagged his chief of staff Mark Meadows, the US Treasury and director of the federal Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought.

Trump also threatened the state of Nevada if the state sends "out illegal vote by mail ballots."

Benson was swift to respond on Twitter, explaining that the state intended to send applications, not ballots to qualified voters.

Hi! 👋🏼 I also have a name, it’s Jocelyn Benson. And we sent applications, not ballots. Just like my GOP colleagues in Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia. https://t.co/kBsu4nHvOy — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) May 20, 2020

​In a statement on Wednesday morning, Benson's spokesman Jake Rollow underscored that applications are mailed nearly every election cycle by both major parties.

"We have full authority to mail applications to ensure voters know they have the right to vote safely by mail," said Rollow, cited by The Detroit News.

A day earlier, Michigan's secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, announced the impending dispatch of applications for absentee ballots to the state’s 7.7 million registered voters.

© AP Photo / Rick Scuteri President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Phoenix.

“By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote… We know from the elections that took place this month that during the pandemic Michiganders want to safely vote," said Benson.

Secretary of State @JocelynBenson: All voters receiving applications to vote by mail https://t.co/LXGHMg4c8l pic.twitter.com/h1oB6jvxpE — Michigan Department of State (@MichSoS) May 19, 2020

President Donald Trump has frequently denounced the use of absentee ballots, despite the current coronavirus concerns, stating that it might enable voter fraud.