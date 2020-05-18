FBI Found Evidence Linking Al Qaeda to 2019 Shooting at US Military Base in Florida, Official Says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has found evidence linking Al Qaeda to the 2019 shooting at a US naval base in Florida that left three people killed, a federal law enforcement source told Reuters.
The shooter, Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, was a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force and was stationed at the base as part of a US Navy training programme designed to foster links with foreign allies, Reuters reported.
According to the official, contacts between Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani and an Al Qaeda operative were discovered on the shooter's phone.
Since the incident, the US Justice Department has been working on getting access to the shooter's phone to understand his motives and find possible connections to known terrorist groups.
Reuters reported that Al Qaeda in February claimed responsibility for the attack, although the group did not provide evidence.
