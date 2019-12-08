FBI Confirms Identity of Pensacola Base Shooter, Releases Photo

A Saudi national, identified earlier by US media as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a cadet in a US Navy flight training program, opened fire on Drifay at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, killing three people and injuring another eight before being gunned down by police officers.

Late on Saturday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officially identified the suspect in a Friday massacre at the US military installation and described him as a "2nd LT in the Royal Saudi Air Force who was a student naval flight officer of Naval Aviation Schools Command".

The NAS Pensacola shooter is identified as Saudi national Mohammed Alshamrani. Anyone with information regarding his activites is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. FBI Jacksonville is not aware of any credible threat toward the Pensacola community at this time. pic.twitter.com/RNc8ZL89WS — FBI Jacksonville (@FBIJacksonville) December 8, 2019

​Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previously said that the suspect was part of the Saudi Air Force.

US President Donald Trump said earlier on Saturday that he had spoken with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and that "they are devastated in Saudi Arabia" over the incident, adding that the king will be "involved in taking care of families and loved ones". Earlier, the Royal family along with senior Saudi officials extended their condolences to the relatives of the victims.

The US-based media outlets alleged earlier that US officials have launched an investigation of whether the incident had any links to terrorism. US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper has said that the Pentagon was not characterizing the shooting as terrorism "at this time".

The analytical organization SETI Intelligence group reported earlier that the gunman allegedly posted a manifesto on social media, justifying his attack with quotes, that they had described similar to the killed in 2011 terrorist number one Osama Bin Laden.

