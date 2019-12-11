Register
14:50 GMT +311 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A pawn shop wall is painted with guns and other items in a struggling neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, 3 December 2016.

    FBI Warned of ‘Loophole Used by Foreign Extremists’ to Buy Guns Months Before Pensacola Shooting

    © AFP 2019 / SPENCER PLATT
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107754/16/1077541676.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912111077541745-fbi-warned-of-loophole-used-by-foreign-extremists-to-buy-guns-months-before-pensacola-shooting/

    Foreigners who travel to the US with non-immigrant visas (e.g. for tourism, work or study) are generally not eligible to own or buy guns, with some exceptions. One of the exceptions is the possession of a valid hunting license.

    The FBI had put up a warning about visiting foreigners who can exploit the hunting license loophole in federal law, Yahoo News reports. This appears to be how the Saudi gunman who went on a shooting spree at a naval base in Florida last Friday armed himself.

    The FBI report, a copy of which was seen by Yahoo News, was titled “Federal Hunting License Exception Could Be Exploited by Extremists or Criminal Actors Seeking to Obtain Firearms for Violent Attacks” and issued on 22 May.

    What is this exception about?

    Under Title 18 of the US Code, non-immigrant visa holders are allowed to purchase firearms in the country if they possess a “valid hunting licence or permit”. Such foreign nationals can also qualify for a firearms license if they are admitted for lawful hunting or sporting purposes, or if they serve as official representatives of a foreign government or are the law enforcement officers of a friendly foreign government entering the US on official law enforcement business.

    The report specifically warned businesses that “extremists and other criminal actors” may seek to exploit the hunting licence exception. The FBI also noted that foreign terror groups “have encouraged Westerners to exploit perceived gaps in gun laws to conduct mass casualty shooting attacks in their home countries,” and that foreign residents who come to the US “could use this hunting license exception to obtain firearms to commit violence in the Homeland.”

    What does this have to do with the Pensacola shooting?

    The FBI has confirmed that the Saudi Arabian national who killed three people and wounded eight others at Naval Air Station Pensacola last Friday, bought his weapon “legally and lawfully” by exploiting this loophole.

    The agency said that Mohammed Alshamrani, who was killed at the scene, had used a valid hunting license to buy a 9mm Glock 45 pistol from a licensed dealer in Florida. It wasn’t clear if he qualified for the purchase under other exceptions.

    The FBI report was directed to “participating organisations” that receive briefings on relevant issues; it wasn’t clear whether any gun retailers were aware of it. Two Florida gun dealers told Yahoo News they had not received the FBI report. A third owner confirmed that he received bulletins from the agency, but failed to recall the report on the hunting license loophole.

    Royal Saudi Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, airman accused of killing three people at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, is seen in an undated military identification card photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation December 7, 2019. FBI
    © REUTERS / FBI
    Royal Saudi Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, airman accused of killing three people at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, is seen in an undated military identification card photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation December 7, 2019. FBI

    Alshramim, 21, was a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force who participated in a flight training programme at Pensacola. US authorities stopped short of describing the shooting as an act of terrorism, but the FBI is treating the case as such. The gunman had reportedly disseminated anti-American tweets and religious sentiment, including quotations of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden and the group’s most prominent propagandist in America, Anwar al-Awlaki. His presumed Twitter account is now suspended.

    Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, made a point of the hunting licence loophole when speaking to reporters on Sunday. He said he supports the Second Amendment but it “does not apply to Saudi Arabians.” DeSantis is now advocating for more gun control over the possession and purchase of guns by foreign nationals.

    What is the US gun law in relation to foreigners?

    Since 1998, federal law has barred visiting foreign nationals from buying or possessing firearms in the US if they have entered the country with a non-immigrant visa, with the above-mentioned exceptions. This provision was enacted after a Palestinian teacher who arrived in New York under a tourist visa shot seven people at the Empire State Building in 1997.

    Foreign nationals who have entered the US through the visa waiver programme (there are 38 participating countries) do not fall within that ban. Shortly after a series of deadly terror attacks in Paris in November 2015, the House passed a bill introducing restrictions on firearms purchase for participants of the visa waiver programme, but the proposal never made it through the Senate.

    In September, the House Democrats introduced and passed three bills aimed to curb gun violence. Neither of them addresses the question of whether firearms should be banned altogether in the US. Earlier this year, the Democrats passed a bill on stronger background checks for firearms purchasers and a bill to close the so-called “Charleston loophole”. Both were blocked by the Republican-controlled Senate.

    Tags:
    gun violence, gun laws, terrorism, United States, Naval Air Station Pensacola
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse