Register
05:38 GMT16 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 02: U.S. State Department Inspector General Steve Linick departs the U.S. Capitol October 02, 2019 in Washington, DC. Linick reportedly met with congressional officials to brief them on information related to the impeachment inquiry centered around U.S. President Donald Trump.

    Trump Reportedly Fires State Department Inspector General Allegedly Investigating Pompeo

    © AFP 2020 / WIN MCNAMEE
    US
    Get short URL
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107932/22/1079322299_0:0:3108:1749_1200x675_80_0_0_fbc18cd7f68e895bdfef0f5fb9b4b71f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005161079322219-trump-reportedly-fires-state-department-inspector-general-allegedly-investigating-pompeo/

    The US president's move has already sparked backlash from Democrats in Congress, who claim he fired Steve Linick in retaliation for launching an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

    US President Donald Trump has dismissed State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, Politico reported.

    According to the publication, Trump informed Congress of his decision to fire Linick, an Obama administration appointee, in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday night, indicating that he "no longer" had the "fullest confidence" in the inspector general.

    Trump further pledged to send the Senate a nominee "who has my confidence and who meets the appropriate qualifications".

    The executive branch is required to notify Congress 30 days ahead of time if it intends to oust an inspector general.

    Trump's decision immediately prompted a barrage of criticism from Democrats in Congress, with the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel, claiming that Linick was fired in retaliation for opening an unspecified probe into US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

    "This firing is the outrageous act of a president trying to protect one of his most loyal supporters, the secretary of state, from accountability. I have learned that the Office of the Inspector General had opened an investigation into Secretary Pompeo. Mr Linick's firing amid such a probe strongly suggests that this is an unlawful act of retaliation", Engel, US Representative for New York's 16th congressional district, said in a statement.

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has, in turn, alleged that Trump's "late-night, weekend firing of the State Department inspector general has accelerated his dangerous pattern of retaliation against the patriotic public servants charged with conducting oversight on behalf of the American people".

    "Inspector General Linick was punished for honorably performing his duty to protect the Constitution and our national security, as required by the law and by his oath", she said.

    Politico cited a Democratic congressional aide as saying that Linick had launched an investigation into Pompeo’s alleged misuse of a political appointee to perform personal tasks for him and Mrs Pompeo.

    The State Department did not respond to a request for comment. Trump and Pompeo have yet to comment on the allegations as well.

    Linick will reportedly be replaced by Stephen Akard, who was nominated to serve as the director general of the Foreign Service in 2017 but later withdrawn amid objections he lacked experience to occupy such a high-ranking post. He currently runs the department's Office of Foreign Missions.

    Tags:
    probe, investigation, Mike Pompeo, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Inspector General, US State Department
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse