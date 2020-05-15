'Super Duper Missile': Trump Says US Developing Rocket 17 Times Faster Than Currently Available

"[We're] building right now incredible military equipment... We have, I call it the Super Duper Missile, and I heard the other night 17 times faster than what they have right now, when you take the fastest missile we have right now", Trump said.
TRUMP: “I call it the Super Duper Missile.” pic.twitter.com/BV2UfiuCRL— Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 15, 2020
Trump added that the missile should be superior to missiles being developed by Russia and China.
Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman declined to clarify on Trump's comment and referred reporters to the White House. White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany also refused to comment on Trump's comment.
On Friday, Trump also unveiled the new flag for the US Space Force, for the first time in more than 72 years.
For the first time in over 72 years, @realDonaldTrump was presented with a new Service Flag for the sixth branch of the Armed Forces, the U.S. Space Force. @SpaceForceDoD pic.twitter.com/CRAfZ93BX5— Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) May 15, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)