Robert De Niro Claims Trump 'Couldn't Care Less' About People's Lives Amid Pandemic

Earlier this month, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio slammed US President Donald Trump’s comments on rejecting granting bailouts to states impacted by the coronavirus, including New York - the worst hit state in the country.

In an interview with the BBC, Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro praised New York governor Andrew Cuomo for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying that he has done an incredible job, while adding that US President Donald Trump didn't have a clue about how things should be done.

The famous actor continued slamming the US president, stating that the latter didn't care about the number of COVID-19 deaths, adding that Trump's supporters are deluding themselves if they think that the president really cares about their lives.

"He wants to be re-elected, he doesn't even care how many people die. [...] And the people he pretends to care about are the people he has the most disdain for. He couldn't care less about them", De Niro elucidated.

The actor says that New York, which is the worst-affected city in the world, has turned into a ghost town that could be featured in a science-fiction movie.

It's not the first time that De Niro has criticised Trump: last December, the actor said that he wanted to see the US President have a "bag of s***' thrown in his face.

The state of New York has registered more than 348,000 cases of the coronavirus with more than 27,000 deaths, while the total coronavirus numbers in the US have surpassed 1,408,000 with 83,000 deaths.