Register
23:27 GMT05 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the USTA Indoor Training Center where a 350-bed temporary hospital will be built Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in New York.

    NYC Mayor Blasts 'Hypocrite' Trump, Accuses Him of ‘Stabbing His Hometown in the Back’

    © AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
    US
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/72/1079207293_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_efa7742ab59581d49bd39f8199b98cc9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005051079207220-nyc-mayor-blasts-hypoctire-trump-accuses-him-of-stabbing-his-hometown-in-the-back/

    Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, during an interview with The New York Post, said he rejects granting federal bailouts to states that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including New York, because “they are run by Democrats”, arguing, “It’s not fair to the Republicans”.

    New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio criticized on Tuesday US President Donald Trump’s comments on rejecting the idea of granting bailouts to states hit by the coronavirus crisis, including New York - the worst COVID-19 hotspot in the country.

    In a Tuesday coronavirus briefing, the mayor called Trump a “hypocrite” that “seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back”.

    “The president of the United States, a former New Yorker who seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back, [is] talking about ‘no bailout for New York,’” said De Blasio. “What kind of human being sees the suffering here and decides that people in New York don't deserve help? What kind of person does that?”

    De Blasio stated that Trump is “playing politics while people are suffering” and is putting his own personal interests and those of the Republican Party ahead of American people’s needs for help amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    “Who cares who runs the states? The people need the help; there are Americans who need help right now. Do you not care about that firefighter, that EMT, that paramedic, that police officer, that health care worker because they live in a state run by a Democrat? Or a city run by a Democrat?” the mayor questioned. “Does that make them less American in your view, Mr. President?”

    The New York City mayor said that federal aid is essential to help the city in the post-pandemic rebuilding process.

    Earlier in the day, Trump told The New York Post that his administration does not support sending coronavirus federal funding to “all the states” that are “run by Democrats”.

    “I think Congress is inclined to do a lot of things but I don’t think they’re inclined to do bailouts. A bailout is different than, you know, reimbursing for the plague,” Trump said. “It’s not fair to the Republicans because all the states that need help — they’re run by Democrats in every case”.

    Trump argued that Texas and states of the Midwest are “doing phenomenal” and “fantastic” as they have only “very little debt” during the coronavirus outbreak, unlike states run by Democrats such as Illinois, New York and California.

    “You look at Illinois, you look at New York, look at California, you know, those three, there’s tremendous debt there, and many others,” Trump said. “I don’t think the Republicans want to be in a position where they bail out states that are, that have been mismanaged over a long period of time”.

    Democrats have repeatedly criticized the Trump administration for being slow to respond and unable to meet medical and testing needs.

    On 20 April, De Blasio condemned Trump for remaining "silent" regarding the budget crisis New York City faces, adding that without adequate federal assistance the city will not be able to recover and provide public services. The city is expected to lose $7.4 billion in tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    As of Tuesday, New York City has registered 326,606 COVID-19-related infection cases, including 25,028 deaths, according to The New York Post.

    The overall number of people infected with the virus in the United States is almost 1.2 million, representing nearly a third of the global total. At least 70,272 people have died from the disease.

    Related:

    Leading US Immunologist Fauci Dismisses Trump's Claim that Coronavirus Has 'Artificial' Origins
    Number of Coronavirus Cases in NYC Could Reach 100 in 2 to 3 Weeks, Mayor de Blasio Says
    US Army Secretary Says West Point Cadets to Hold Graduation Ceremony in New York Despite Pandemic
    US Navy Announces Discharge of Last COVID19 Patient From USNS Comfort, Leaving NY by End of April
    Dozens of Decomposing Bodies Spotted in Trucks on Busy Street of COVID-Shattered NYC
    Tags:
    bailout, coronavirus, COVID-19, Bill de Blasio, Donald Trump, NYC, New York, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen at the seaside, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown which was put in place due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, 4 May 2020.
    Italy: The First Day After the Easing of Quarantine Restrictions
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse