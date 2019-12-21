Yuletide Cheer: De Niro Says He Wants to See Trump Have a 'Bag of S***' Thrown in His Face

The Oscar-winning actor is openly anti-Trump. Last year, he said 'F*** Trump!" at the Tony Awards and said it again while talking about the current US president on CNN.

Robert De Niro said recently that he wants to see President Donald Trump have a "bag of s***' thrown in his face.

Speaking on filmmaker Michael Moore's podcast Rumble on Friday, De Niro said:

"Hit him right in the face like that and let the picture go all over the world.”

The actor also said that the Democratic nominee should "confront" Trump and "put him in his place", adding that "the people have to see...him humiliated".

De Niro said that he would like to see Trump in jail, adding that there should be "no redemption" for him.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is 76 years old, has been a harsh critic of President Trump. Speaking at the 2018 Tony Awards, De Niro said "F*** Trump!", and later said it again on CNN.

The actor said he supports Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.