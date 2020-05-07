Donald Trump's Personal Attendant Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus

One of US President Donald Trump's valets, which are members of an elite military unit serving the POTUS, tested positive for the coronavirus on 6 May, CNN reported, citing sources. The president has reportedly been notified of the matter and was "upset" by the news, the broadcaster added.
The report was partially confirmed by a White House spokesperson, who said that a member of Trump's team had indeed tested positive, without specifying their identity or position. In a statement, the White House said that both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the coronavirus.
"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health", the White House stated.
