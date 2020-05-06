Pompeo Says US Intelligence 'Still Figuring Out' Where Coronavirus Began as Trump Blames China

US intelligence is "still figuring out precisely" where the coronavirus outbreak began, with Washington "demanding" that China be more "transparent and open" regarding its origins, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has declared.
"We don't have certainty, and there is significant evidence that this came from the laboratory - those statements can both be true," the secretary said, speaking to reporters in Washington on Wednesday.
"China is still refusing to share the information we need to keep people safe, such as viral isolates, clinical specimens and details about the many COVID-19 patients in December 2019, not to mention patient zero," Pompeo added, claiming US demands were "not about politics" or any attempt to bully or blame China.
"As a result of China's choices, countries are starting to understand the risks of doing business with the Chinese Communist Party and taking action to protect their people," Pompeo added, suggesting multiple states have now accused China of "lying" about the outbreak.
"The free nations of the world are starting to understand that China doesn't share those democratic values that we hold dear, or their economic interests," Pompeo said. "There's no true win-win with a communist regime unless you get to the terms that President Trump has talked about, and the reciprocity that President Trump did in the Phase One [trade] deal."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)