13:06 GMT24 April 2020
    Biden Suggests Trump May Make Attempt to ‘Kick Back’ 2020 Presidential Election

    US
    by
    Sputnik International
    Joe Biden remains the last presidential hopeful to challenge incumbent Donald Trump in the 3 November elections, after Senator Bernie Sanders wrapped up his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination earlier in April.

    Former US Vice President and current Democratic presidential contender Biden has suggested that Donald Trump may try to find a pretext so as to postpone the 2020 presidential election scheduled for November.

    "Mark my words: I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held”, Biden told a virtual fundraiser on Friday.

    He also accused Trump of "already trying to undermine the [presidential] election with false claims of voter fraud”, in an apparent nod to previous stern remarks by POTUS about voting-by-mail embraced by some US states as a safe alternative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now what in God's name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he's going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That's the only way he thinks he can possibly win”, Biden said.

    The former VP also insisted that the November election should not be postponed, echoing his earlier statements on the matter which came as some states delayed primary elections due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

    The Friday remarks came as Trump recalled Biden by referring to him as “a sleepy guy in the basement of the house", claiming that the ex-vice president "doesn't want to do debates because of COVID”.

    “[…] I watched a couple of interviews and I say oh, I look forward to this, but they're keeping him [Biden] sheltered because of the coronavirus”, Trump told a White House press briefing on Friday.

    Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee to face Trump in the November elections following the withdrawal of all rival Democratic Party presidential candidates, including Bernie Sanders.

    According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest updates, the number of confirmed coronavirus case in the country has climbed to 828,441 as of Thursday, with 46,379 fatalities.

    COVID-19, coronavirus, fraud, claims, elections, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, United States
    Votre message a été envoyé!
