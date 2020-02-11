Fake News in 2020 US Presidential Election Worries Republicans, Democrats - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than eight in ten voters of both major US political parties, Republicans and Democrats, fear that made-up news stories will affect the upcoming presidential election, with partisans on both sides fearing their respective parties will be hurt the most, the PEW Research Center said in a poll on Tuesday.

"Large shares of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (82 percent) and Republicans and GOP [Republican] leaners (84 percent) say they are very or somewhat concerned about the influence that made-up news could have during the election," a press release explaining the poll said.

In addition, partisans - defined as liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans - were more likely than their more moderate counterparts to believe made-up news will mostly be intended to hurt their own party, the release added.

Another pattern that emerged from the survey data is that partisans’ news diets are connected with their perceptions about made-up news in 2020, according to the release.

For example, around three-quarters of Democrats who identify MSNBC (77 percent), The New York Times (75 percent) or NPR (73 percent) as their main source of news say they are very concerned about the influence made-up news - much higher than the share of all Democrats who say this.

Among Republicans, two-thirds of those who identify Fox News as their main source of news (67 percent) say they’re very concerned about made-up news - also considerably higher than the share of all Republicans.