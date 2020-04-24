Register
00:53 GMT24 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 23, 2020.

    Trump Claims UK PM Boris Johnson Energetic, Sharp After COVID-19 Recovery

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (265)
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107907/33/1079073304_0:0:3498:1969_1200x675_80_0_0_adfa386cbab4440643dbd1b157e8045c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004241079073333-trump-says-uks-johnson-energetic-sharp-after-covid-recovery/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told reporters that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stunned him with his tremendous energy during their phone call, as the British leader has reportedly made a swift recovery from the coronavirus.

    "He called me a few days ago. I will tell you he sounded incredible. I was actually surprised," Trump said at a daily White House briefing Thursday. "He was ready to go. I am very surprised to tell you this. It’s like the old Boris. Tremendous energy, tremendous drive."

    Johnson announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on 27 March and was hospitalized 10 days later as symptoms persisted. He underwent intensive care treatment before being discharged from hospital on 12 April.

    "I think he is doing great. He is so sharp, energetic. Pretty incredible," Trump said.

    The US president was the first foreign leader Johnson talked to after his discharge from hospital. During a phone call on Tuesday, they stressed the need for further US-UK cooperation to slow the spread of the outbreak, and for work to begin on reaching a bilateral free trade agreement as the Brexit transition period deadline on 31 December draws closer, according to official statements.

    During Trump's daily COVID-19 briefing, the president added that he does  not trust media reports claiming that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, is seriously ill.

    "I think the report was incorrect," he said at the briefing.

    South Korea's online newspaper, Daily NK, recently reported that Kim was being treated after undergoing heart surgery. The Yonhap News Agency said later, citing South Korean government sources, that the report was not true.

    Kim, however, has missed several key events in North Korea this month, including the annual ceremony marking the birthday of his late grandfather - and DPRK founder - Kim Il Sung. Kim was, however, alleged to have been seen several days earlier, attending an unspecified government meeting.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (265)

    Related:

    Trump Signs Executive Order Temporarily Halting Immigration to US
    Iran Summons Swiss Ambassador Representing US to Lodge Protest Against Trump's Threats
    Immigration Freeze: COVID-19 Provides ‘Window of Opportunity’ for Key Trump Policy - Prof.
    Barack Obama Slams Trump Administration's Alleged Lack of 'Coherent National Plan' on COVID-19 Issue
    US House Passes $484 Billion COVID-19 Relief Bill, Trump to Sign
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, COVID-19, coronavirus, leaders, United Kingdom, UK, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victory Day Parade rehearsal in Saint Petersburg.
    Beauties in Uniform: Stunning Russian Servicewomen During Victory Day Parade Rehearsals
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse