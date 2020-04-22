UK Foreign Minister Raab Takes Questions From MPs in Johnson’s Stead - Video

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is taking questions from members of the Parliament in London.
Raab is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he continues his recovery from the coronavirus. The prime minister was discharged from hospital on 12 April and is currently based at his Chequers residence. He also discussed the ongoing COVID-19 situation with his top aides on Friday.
At present, UK citizens must remain at home except for travelling to work, to purchase food and medication, and for exercise once a day. These restrictions were extended by the government on 16 April for another three weeks.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)