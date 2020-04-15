Records Reveal Hunter Biden Still Holds Key Post in Chinese Firm Despite Pledge to Leave It

US Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has repeatedly faced scandals over the foreign business connections of his son, Hunter, but has vowed that he and his family will stay out of such ventures if he is elected president in 2020.

The son of the only remaining Democratic contender for the presidency in the 2020 election, Hunter Biden, remains listed as a key member of China's Bohai Huamei Equity Investment Fund Management company, generally known as BHR Partners, despite pledging to leave the post by 31 October 2019, official Chinese business records at the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System reveal.

© Photo : National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System // screenshot Business record for Bohai Huamei Equity Investment Fund Management in the Chinese National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System translated to English and showing that Robert Hunter Biden is still mentioned as a key employee in the company as of 15 April 2020.

At the same time, Skaneateles LLC, a company previously confirmed to be linked to Hunter Biden, continues to own a 10% stake in BHR Partners. However, when Hunter promised in October 2019 to resign from the company, he never mentioned giving up his shares. It remains unknown if Hunter still has shares in Skaneateles LLC.

Back then, his father, presidential hopeful Joe Biden, praised his pledge and later vowed that no one from his family would be engaged with foreign businesses if he is elected.

"The statement my son put out today, which I saw when he put it out — I was told it was going to be put out, I did not consult with him about what’s being put out — in fact represents the kind of man of integrity he is", Biden said.

Hunter Biden has become a source of scandals for his father, especially after his previous post on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma during Joe Biden’s vice presidency came to light last year. Back in 2019, President Donald Trump raised the issue, alleging that Joe Biden could have used his position to pressure the new Ukrainian authorities to end a criminal investigation into Burisma and its board members, including Hunter Biden. Both Joe Biden and his son Hunter deny any meddling in the Ukrainian government.