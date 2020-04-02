Register
21:30 GMT02 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump, listens to FBI Director Christopher Wray speak, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, right, at the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in Quantico, Va.

    Trump Campaign Demands Jeff Sessions Campaign End 'Delusional' Invoking of Ties to the President

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe

    Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions is running for his former senate position in Alabama, touting his closeness to incumbent President Donald Trump. However, since Sessions was fired from the ruling administration, Trump has looked to distance himself from the campaign.

    President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign hit out against former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday, calling him “delusional” and demanded that he stop promoting his ties to the incumbent president in his bid for the Alabama senatorial position.

    Trump campaign chief operation officer Michael Glassner issued a letter to the Sessions team, initially seen by Fox News and the New York Times, calling out Sessions' attempts to demonstrate his closeness to the president.

    “The Trump Campaign has learned that your U.S. Senate campaign is circulating mailers like the one I have enclosed, in which you misleadingly promote your connections to and ‘support’ of President Trump”, Glassner wrote in the letter.

    Glassner made reference to a form sent out to Sessions’ donors which mentions President Trump “22 times".

    “The letter even makes the delusional assertion that you are President Trump’s “#1 Supporter”, Glassner wrote.
    “We only assume your campaign is doing this to confuse President Trump’s loyal supporters in Alabama into believing the President supports your candidacy in the upcoming primary runoff election."
    “Nothing could be further from the truth", he added.

    Glassner quoted Trump's endorsement of Tommy Tuberville, Sessions' Republican primary rival and the former head football coach at Auburn, in which he described him as a “winner” who had his "complete and total endorsement".

    Sessions responded to Trump's endorsement of Tuberville in a tweet, saying it "empowers" the people of Alabama.

    Both Tuberville and Sessions will both be running on the GOP ticket after no candidate successfully received a 50 percent vote share in the party's primary. The runoff was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed until 14 July due to the coronavirus outbreak.

    Sessions held the seat from 1995 to 2017 before he was appointed as Trump's Attorney General. The Alabama seat is currently held by Democrat Doug Jones.

    Prior to his fallout with the president, Sessions was among Trump's most fervent supporters and was the first senator to endorse Trump's 2016 presidential run. However, he was subsequently removed in November 2018 over Sessions' recusal from the Russiagate investigation.

    Related:

    Jeff Sessions Suggested FBI Hire ‘Irish Drunks’ – Bureau Ex-Deputy Chief McCabe
    Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Run for Senate in Alabama - Reports
    Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions Announces Run for Senate
    Tags:
    Republican, Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, Trump 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Offices at the Phyongchon District People's Hospital are disinfected on Wednesday, 1 April 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
    Corona Who? Scenes of Daily Life in North Korea Where No COVID-19 Cases Have Been Confirmed
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse