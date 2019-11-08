Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions Announces Run for Senate

Despite supporting the policies of US President Donald Trump, the former attorney general does not appear to enjoy Trump’s support in return, indicating that the former Trump appointee is in for a rocky ride.

Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions officially announced a bid for his old Senate seat in Alabama Thursday, The Hill reported.

“Our freedoms have never been under attack like they are today," he wrote in the announcement on his campaign website. "We have major party candidates for president campaigning on socialism, confiscating firearms, and closing down churches they disagree with. I’ve battled these forces my entire life, and I’m not about to surrender now. Let’s go!”

Sessions, a hardline Republican, represented Alabama for two decades before being chosen by Trump to serve as attorney general. Now, the longtime lawmaker must battle a packed crowd of Alabama GOP candidates to challenge Democratic Senator Doug Jones, who replaced Sessions in 2017.

In November 2018, Sessions resigned at Trump’s request, after the AG recused himself from an investigation into ‘Russian meddling’ of the US 2016 presidential election. Despite being a target for Trump’s criticisms, Sessions maintains he still supports the president and his policies and enjoys high favour with GOP voters, The Hill says.