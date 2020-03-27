US Army Cancels Annual Military Exercise With Philippines Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Exercise Balikatan was cancelled "in light of extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19 pandemic", the US Indo-Pacific Command statement reads.
The US remains committed to the US-Philippines Mutual Defence Treaty, the statement adds.
#ProtectandPreserve #FriendsPartnersAllies #FreeandOpenIndoPacific. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/nU9W0qfSQF— U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (@INDOPACOM) March 27, 2020
Balikatan is an annual exercise between the United States and the Republic of Philippines, and involves participation from Australia.
