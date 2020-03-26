Register
21:04 GMT26 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A pedestrian crosses a deserted 7th Ave in Times Square during the outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 26, 2020.

    US $2Trln COVID-19 Package Fails to Address New York State Revenue Loss - Governor

    © REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
    US
    Get short URL
    0 120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107872/14/1078721405_0:271:3072:1999_1200x675_80_0_0_dfd840ea220a4c4d2114d9a4c19955d1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003261078721434-us-2trln-covid-19-package-fails-to-address-new-yorks-revenue-loss---governor/

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) - The $2 trillion US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus package provides New York State with $5 billion to respond to the outbreak, yet falls far short of addressing the state’s lost revenue, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Thursday.

    "New York State receives $5 billion from the stimulus. And it's earmarked only for COVID virus expenses, which means it does absolutely nothing for us in terms of lost revenue to the state," Cuomo said. "The Congressional action, in my opinion, simply failed to address the governmental need".

    New York will lose $10-15 billion in revenue due to the pandemic, which is "a ton of money" for the state’s budget, according to the governor.

    "I am disappointed… I find it irresponsible; I find that reckless," Cuomo said, adding that this was the opportunity to "put politics aside".

    On late Wednesday, the US Senate voted to pass an unprecedented $2-trillion economic stimulus bill hotly-debated between the GOP and the Democrats. The bill was passed in the Senate with a final vote of 96-0 with four Senators absent.

    On Thursday, New York State reported 385 deaths related to COVID-19, while 37,258 people have tested positive for the virus.

    The US has now surpassed most other affected countries, to become the third-largest coronavirus hotbed outside of China and Italy, with some 63,570 infections and at least 884 deaths, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data.

    Related:

    Coronavirus Legislation Deal Reached in Senate Moves Closer to US Workers - House Speaker Pelosi
    What’s Inside the US Senate’s $2-Trillion Coronavirus Aid Package?
    New York City is on Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video
    Dow Up Nearly 500 Points as US Senate Inches Toward Possible Vote on COVID-19 Relief Bill
    US Senators Threaten to Block Emergency $2Tln Coronavirus Rescue Bill
    Tags:
    Andrew Cuomo, New York, coronavirus, COVID-19, stimulus, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
    Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse