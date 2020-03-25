New York City is on Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US stands at 42,164, with 471 deaths.

New York City woke up to another day of a lockdown amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Late on Tuesday, US senators and the Trump administration agreed on a coronavirus response bill that will include financial aid to businesses and individuals worth $2 trillion.

