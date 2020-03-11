Register
21:39 GMT11 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Supreme Court building exterior seen in Washington, U.S

    US Supreme Court Allows 'Remain in Mexico' Asylum Policy to Resume

    © REUTERS / Sarah Silbiger
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107854/12/1078541283_0:193:3072:1921_1200x675_80_0_0_dc1ff692ec045739f9e5ac049ab5249f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003111078541382-us-supreme-court-allows-remain-in-mexico-asylum-policy-to-resume/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court has allowed the Migrant Protection Protocols program to continue after the Trump administration filed an appeal challenging a lower court's order blocking the 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy, a court filing revealed on Wednesday.

    "The application for stay presented to Justice Kagan and by her referred to the Court is granted, and the district court's April 8, 2019 order granting a preliminary injunction is stayed pending the timely filing and disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari", the filing said.

    The Supreme Court has overruled a decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in late February granting a temporary block of the MPP program, which requires migrants seeking asylum in the United States to stay in Mexico while they await their immigration proceedings.

    The appeals court said the Trump administration's policies were inconsistent with US and international laws and temporarily blocked the MPP and a presidential proclamation that disqualified certain migrants' eligibility for asylum.

    American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawyer Judy Rabinovitz in a statement on Wednesday said the Supreme Court should also declare the MPP policy to be illegal, adding that it exposes migrants to "grave danger and irreversible harm".

    About 56,000 asylum-seekers along the US southern border have been subjected to the Trump administration's MPP policy with very few migrants granted asylum.

    Trump's MPP Policy

    The Remain in Mexico policy, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), requires asylum-seeking migrants to wait in Mexico while they wait for their court proceedings. MPP has reportedly been a crucial program in helping address the migration crisis on the US-Mexico border. 

    Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico in fall 2018. US President Donald Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

    In this March 2, 2019 file photo, a razor-wire-covered border wall separates the United States, at left, from Mexico east of Nogales, Ariz
    © AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
    US Awards $180Mln Contract for 15 Miles of Border Wall
    El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras are the largest donors of migrants trying to cross into the US via Mexico. Mexico agreed to tighten controls on its northern border after the US threatened it with steadily rising punitive import tariffs.

    Under the agreement, the United States will provide training and mentoring to law enforcement and immigration officials to improve the capacity of the three nations to combat migrant trafficking and human smuggling transiting through the region.

    According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), apprehensions of illegal border crossers from the three Central American nations have recently slowed to about 10,000 per month in the final three months of 2019 compared with monthly rates exceeding 100,000 each month.

    Related:

    US, Mexico Seal Deal and Issue Joint Declaration on Illegal Migration Curbs
    Pelosi Slams US-Mexico Migration Deal as Undermining US 'Preeminent Leadership Role'
    Trump Predicts US, Mexico to Start ‘Great Cooperation’ After Signing Migration Deal
    Mexico Deploys 15,000 Troops on US Border to Stop Migration
    Mexico Cannot Commit to Safe 'Third-Country Agreement' on Migration - Lopez Obrador
    Tags:
    policy, asylum, Mexico, migration, US Supreme Court
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Deserted Streets and Public Places Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse