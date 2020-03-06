Hillary Clinton Mocks Melania Trump’s Cyber Bullying Initiative, Says She Should Look 'Closer Home'

The US first lady’s “Be Best” public awareness campaign against cyber bullying has been repeatedly targeted by critics, who have pointed to her husband’s vivid online activity and harsh remarks on Twitter. Now, failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has also weighed in on the topic.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has commented on Melania Trump’s “Be Best” anti-cyber bullying campaign, saying that the first lady “should look closer to home”. Clinton was asked to comment on the initiative during her recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen as she was promoting the Friday release of a Hulu documentary about her life titled “Hillary”.

The unsuccessful presidential candidate also refrained from directly responding to a question from one of the show’s viewers about what she makes of “Melania always swatting Trump's hand away when he tries to hold her hand?" by suggesting, albeit with a smile, that she was the last person to “comment on anybody’s relationship” – potentially hinting at the scandal surrounding her husband’s public affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Twitter: madamyez Bill and Hillary Clinton at Donald and Melania Trump's wedding

Melania Trump has been a public advocate for online safety for young people, but her “Be Best” initiative has repeatedly been criticised for lacking clarity.