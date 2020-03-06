Register
06 March 2020
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took a minor jab at Russian President Putin while extolling the virtues of American democracy

    Hillary Clinton Mocks Melania Trump’s Cyber Bullying Initiative, Says She Should Look 'Closer Home'

    © AP Photo / Elise Amendola
    The US first lady’s “Be Best” public awareness campaign against cyber bullying has been repeatedly targeted by critics, who have pointed to her husband’s vivid online activity and harsh remarks on Twitter. Now, failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has also weighed in on the topic.

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has commented on Melania Trump’s “Be Best” anti-cyber bullying campaign, saying that the first lady “should look closer to home”. Clinton was asked to comment on the initiative during her recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen as she was promoting the Friday release of a Hulu documentary about her life titled “Hillary”.

    The unsuccessful presidential candidate also refrained from directly responding to a question from one of the show’s viewers about what she makes of “Melania always swatting Trump's hand away when he tries to hold her hand?" by suggesting, albeit with a smile, that she was the last person to “comment on anybody’s relationship” – potentially hinting at the scandal surrounding her husband’s public affair with Monica Lewinsky.
    Melania Trump has been a public advocate for online safety for young people, but her “Be Best” initiative has repeatedly been criticised for lacking clarity.

    In this Monday, May 21, 2018 photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks during an interview about a novel he wrote with James Patterson, The President is Missing, in New York
    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    Bill Clinton on Affair With Monica Lewinsky: 'Things I Did to Manage My Anxieties'
    It has also been ridiculed by some critics who have pointed out that her husband, Donald Trump, has himself been too confrontational and at times even insulting on his Twitter account. Trump has previously referred to his former Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton as “crazy” and “crooked”. It appears as though the former first lady has been unable to forgive the current one for her perceived lack of female solidarity.

    Donald Trump, United States, Bill Clinton, Melania Trump, Hillary Clinton
