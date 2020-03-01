Register
11:49 GMT01 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others is seen in a screen grab from drone footage taken in Calabasas, California, U.S. January 27, 2020 and released by the National Transportation Safety Board

    ‘Unspeakable Violation’: Kobe Bryant's Widow 'Devastated' by Report of Shared Photos of Crash Scene

    © REUTERS / NTSB
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107825/86/1078258634_0:0:3080:1732_1200x675_80_0_0_73aa85100d71ce4533828341b81f0860.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003011078443211-unspeakable-violation--kobe-bryants-widow-devastated-by-report-of-shared-photos-of-crash-scene/

    Earlier, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department was looking into reports that sheriff’s deputies had shared some graphic images from the helicopter crash that killed NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and eight other people, including photos of the victims’ remains in a setting that had nothing to do with the investigation.

    A lawyer for the widow of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant has said in a Saturday statement she is "absolutely devastated" by reports of sheriff’s deputies having shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven other people were killed, reports AP.

    In the words of Gary Robb, Vanessa Bryant's lawyer, the NBA star’s widow had visited the sheriff's office on 26 January, the day of the crash, and “requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers."

    The lawyer added:

    “This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families' privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests."

    According to the lawyer, sharing of photos pertaining to the crash was “an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”

    Floral and gift tributes lie outside Staples Center before a Los Angeles Lakers home game as mourners paid respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star and his daughter Gianna, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 31, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Patrick T. Fallon
    Floral and gift tributes lie outside Staples Center before a Los Angeles Lakers home game as mourners paid respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star and his daughter Gianna, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 31, 2020.

    Robb urged that the perpetrators “face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated.”

    ‘Disturbingly Graphic Images’

    On 27 February The Los Angeles Times reported that an anonymous public safety source claimed to have seen one of the photos related to the crash on the phone of an official in a setting apparently unrelated to the investigation of the incident. According to the source, the disturbing images showed the scene itself and victims' remains.

    The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Friday that it was investigating the allegations made in the outlet’s report.

    On 28 February The Times cited anonymous sources as saying the Sheriff's Department had ordered deputies to delete any existing photos of the helicopter crash scene after one citizen claimed a deputy had showed footage of the incident at a bar in Norwalk, California.

    The retired NBA star, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore were among nine people in his private helicopter that crashed near Calabasas, California on 26 January.

    Mourners gather outside Staples Center before a Los Angeles Lakers home game to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star and his daughter Gianna, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 31, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Patrick Fallon
    Mourners gather outside Staples Center before a Los Angeles Lakers home game to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star and his daughter Gianna, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 31, 2020.

    The Los Angeles Times said that the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed due to foggy weather. Wreckage from the helicopter did not show any outward evidence of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said on 7 February.

    The NTSB is investigating the accident, with a final report not expected for at least a year.

    ​The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic champion, Kobe Bryant, was considered a basketball legend.

    He was awarded the league's Most Valuable Player in the 2007/08 season and was also NBA's fourth all-time scoring leader with 33,643 points.

     

    Related:

    Kobe Bryant’s Wife Makes First Public Statement Following Tragic Death of Husband, Daughter
    Photo: NTSB Report Rules Out Engine Failure as Cause of Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash
    Thousands Arrive at Staples Centre for Tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant - Video
    Kobe Bryant’s Widow Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company
    LA Deputies Reportedly Shared Graphic Images of Remains From Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash - Report
    Tags:
    NBA, NBA, Kobe Bryant
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse