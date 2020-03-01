‘Get Me Off This Stage’: Trump Trades Barbs Over Bloomberg’s Stature...Again

Donald Trump has repeatedly quipped at Michael Bloomberg's stature, claiming that the Democratic presidential hopeful stands on a box behind the podium when speaking, allegations that are rejected by Bloomberg's team.

US President Donald Trump has again mocked billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s height which reportedly stands at about 5 feet and 8 inches, or approximately 172 centimetres, prompting POTUS to nickname the former New York City Mayor “Mini Mike”.

Addressing his supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland on Saturday, Trump crouched behind a podium as he mimicked Bloomberg’s performance at a debate in Las Vegas last week.

Pres. Trump mocks Mike Bloomberg by bending down at the podium to make fun of his height: pic.twitter.com/sfVSLh9WCl — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) February 29, 2020

“She was really mean to Mini Mike. The way she treated him, he didn’t know what hit him”, Trump said referring to another Democratic presidential hopeful, Elizabeth Warren, issuing stern remarks against Bloomberg at the time.

Like him or not, this man is a comedian — YANG🧢 - NOW WHAT? (@US_Politics2020) February 29, 2020

“He’s going, ‘Oh get me off this stage, get me off’. It’s true. It’s true”, Trump went on as he shrank behind the podium, prompting laughter and applause from the audience and then adding, “We hit a nerve there, huh?”

During the Las Vegas debate, Warren in turn said that she would like to talk about “who we’re running against, a billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians’”.

Oh my God I hate that I find him hilarious but I do 😂😂😂😂😂 — AnaBP (@BPoloAna) February 29, 2020

“And, no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg”, she noted.

Trump has long made fun of Bloomberg’s height, going as far as claiming last month that the 78-year-old’s stature is ostensibly 5 feet and 4 inches, or 164 centimetres.

Bloomberg deserves to be mocked and I’m sorry this was hysterical!!! 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🎉 — American Patriot (@dfshadow6890) March 1, 2020

“Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please”, Trump tweeted in mid-February.

Bloomberg launched a bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in November 2019, pointing out that he is “running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America”.

“We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions. He represents an existential threat to our country and our values. If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage”, he added.