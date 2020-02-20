'Mini Mike' is my Fan! Donald Trump Ecstatic as Bloomberg Caught Praising Him in Old Interviews

A number of past videos of Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg sharing his warm feelings towards Donald Trump are currently making the rounds on social media, and this could not go unnoticed by the US president.

“This is the REAL Mini Mike”, Donald Trump exclaimed, while sharing a 2011 video of ex-New York City Michael Bloomberg silently agreeing with the fact that he had often admitted to being “a fan of Donald Trump”.

The US president, who had just been slamming the Democratic party presidential contender on his Twitter account a few hours ago, for allegedly “buying” the Democratic nomination, now thanked him for such a high appraisal – even though the interview dated way before his position in the White House.

This is the REAL Mini Mike. He admitted, many times, that he is “a fan of Donald Trump. He’s a New York ICON.” Thank you Mike! https://t.co/KkqMdVMcdk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

​Unsurprisingly, reactions followed. Netizens were eager to remind Trump that Michael Bloomberg, whose campaign team called the US president “a pathological liar” just a couple of week ago, should not be much trusted with his words. Some also cited the alleged similarity between the two politicians.

Well, he is a republican billionaire and you're a republican millionaire, you two have a lot in common like misogyny and racism. — Arlo Walker (@ArloTWalker) February 20, 2020

Mike Bloomberg is a total hypocrite He will say whatever he needs to say at any given time. He is a typical politician and was destroyed last night. — RD (@real_defender) February 20, 2020

I'm starting to think Mini Mike is a plant, sent to destroy the Democrat Party and he's doing a great job at the task. — Acquitted for Life Suzy (@suzydymna) February 20, 2020

The video was just one of several old clips featuring then-mayor Bloomberg expressing his sympathy toward the owner of Trump Organisation in the past interviews and talks that have been recently unearthed by the media. In one of the videos, the Democratic presidential contender went as far as to declare his “love” for Donald Trump. Not clear though, whether this feeling is a mutual one for the US president.