05:13 GMT01 March 2020
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden yells during a campaign event at Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., February 29, 2020.

    Biden Earns Decisive Win at South Carolina Primary, Sanders Optimistic About Super Tuesday

    213
    The South Carolina primary comes as a warm up for the biggest event to choose the Democratic presidential nominee, where fourteen US states will hold primaries next Tuesday, bringing closer the distance between the former vice president and the Vermont Senator.

    Former US Vice President Joe Biden scored a decisive victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, interrupting the winning streak of Senator Bernie Sanders, who remains the leader in the Democratic presidential race.

    Biden’s victory boosted his stance in the race, receiving an additional 29 delegates, for a total of 44 delegates, ranking second to Sanders, who holds first place with 54 as for the time of this article.

    The former vice president bounced back from underwhelming performances in the Iowa and Nevada caucuses and the New Hampshire primary at a "do-or-die" moment ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries in 14 states.

    “We are very much alive,” Biden told supporters at a Saturday event in California.

    Although Sanders was denied a 4th consecutive top finish by South Carolina, the Senator is optimistic about the competition in the Super Tuesday states, prudently acknowledging that “Nobody wins them all”.

    “I am very proud that in this campaign so far, we have won the popular vote in Iowa. We have won the New Hampshire primary. We have won the Nevada caucus. But you cannot win ‘em all,” the Senator told supporters at a Virginia rally Saturday.

    “And tonight we did not win in South Carolina,” he said, adding, "there are a lot of states in this country. Nobody wins them all”.

