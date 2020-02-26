Sanders Tops Democratic Polls, Leads Biden Among African American Voters - Reports

The Vermont Senator earlier won the Nevada primary in a landslide, getting 34 percent of the vote, thus, securing 24 delegates. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in second with just 17 percent, garnering nine delegates.

Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders has managed to boost his results, leading with 26 percent of surveyed voters, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, while former Vice President Joe Biden and billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg share second place with 15 percent.

During the latest debates on Tuesday, the ex-VP stated he "worked like the devil to earn the vote of the African American community", urging South Carolina (where black voters account for over half of the Democratic electorate) to support him on Saturday. Sanders, however, has the lead among African Americans - one of the key demographic groups that led Barack Obama and Biden to victory in 2008 and 2012.

© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden listens to Senator Bernie Sanders as former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg looks on in the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines

At the moment, the Senator from Vermont is edging out Biden with a three-percent lead in African American votes nationwide.

The country is now preparing for 15 crucial primaries that will take place in the next seven days, culminating in Super Tuesday, 3 March. After the first 100 delegates declared, Sanders has 45 and ex-South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has 25. Biden is in third place with 15, Senator Elizabeth Warren 8, and Senator Amy Klobuchar 7.