Register
21:55 GMT16 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Attorney General William Barr leaves after the conclusion of the White House Summit on Human Trafficking in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2020.

    Over One Thousand Former DOJ Officials Call For Resignation of US Attorney General William Barr

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    US
    Get short URL
    213
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107833/05/1078330598.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002161078330682-over-one-thousand-former-doj-officials-call-for-resignation-of-us-attorney-general-william-barr/

    The US attorney general is facing wide condemnation after reportedly using his position to lighten the sentencing of one of US President Donald Trump’s longtime associates, following the president's angry tweets.

    A group of 1143 former US Department of Justice (DoJ) prosecutors and officials who have served both Republican and Democratic presidential administrations signed a statement calling on Attorney General William Barr to resign, following what is reportedly his interference in the sentencing of US President Donald Trump’s former election campaign adviser Roger Stone.

    Former DoJ officials have called on the department's current employees to report "future abuses", and have additionally warned against carrying out "directives that are inconsistent with their oaths of office".

    "And we call on every DOJ employee to follow their heroic example and be prepared to report future abuses to the Inspector General, the Office of Professional Responsibility, and Congress; to refuse to carry out directives that are inconsistent with their oaths of office; to withdraw from cases that involve such directives or other misconduct; and, if necessary, to resign and report publicly — in a manner consistent with professional ethics — to the American people the reasons for their resignation. We likewise call on the other branches of government to protect from retaliation those employees who uphold their oaths in the face of unlawful directives. The rule of law and the survival of our Republic demand nothing less," the statement reads.

    The high-profile group's letter noted that all DOJ employees take an oath to apply US law "equally to all Americans", pointing out that the department’s rulebook states that all DOJ legal decisions “must be impartial and insulated from political influence”.

    “President Trump and Attorney General Barr have openly and repeatedly flouted this fundamental principle, most recently in connection with the sentencing of President Trump’s close associate, Roger Stone, who was convicted of serious crimes,” the letter states.

    Barr’s actions and the damage he and Trump have done to the integrity and rule of law at the DoJ “require Mr. Barr to resign”, notes the letter.

    Barr's interference in the Stone case came soon after Trump tweeted his objection to the sentencing recommendations for his former campaign adviser. In his justification for the move, Trump insisted that he has “the legal right” to intervene in criminal cases, although suggesting that he has “so far chosen not” to do so.

    Barr's unusual intervention in the matter - after Stone was found guilty on every charge brought against him, including obstructing justice, threatening witnesses and lying to the court - quickly resulted in the resignation of the four top prosecutors on the case. The intervention has sparked outrage from many officials, with some calling for an investigation of the DoJ.

    Related:

    Whistleblower Report is US Intel Community ‘Tremor’ Caused by Barr’s Russiagate Origins Probe
    Trump Slams CNN, WaPo as Fake News for Story He Wanted AG Barr to Clear Him on Ukraine
    Attorney General Barr Accuses Congressional Dems of Systematic ‘Sabotage’ of Trump Administration
    Soros’ Meddling in Prosecutors’ Elections May Worsen Crime in the US, AG Barr Reportedly Warns
    Democrats Attempting to Oust Barr to Prevent Release of Durham’s ‘Anti-Mueller Report’
    Tags:
    demsresign, resign, William Barr, officials, US Department of Justice, DOJ, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bollywood actress Malaika Arora presents a creation by Varun Chkkilam during the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort fashion show in Mumbai on February 14, 2020.
    The Captivating Beauty of Saree: Highlights of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse