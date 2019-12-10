Barr Says IG Report Leaves Door Open That FBI Acted In ‘Bad Faith’

The US attorney general earlier commented on the investigation’s results into possible FBI misconduct in acquiring FISA warrants by saying that the bureau had used the “thinnest of suspicions” to spy on a Trump campaign member in 2016.

US Attorney General William Barr has stated that despite the conclusions of the report, arranged by Inspector General Michael Horowitz and published on 9 December, there is still a possibility that the FBI acted in "bad faith" when it acquired Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants to spy on Trump aide Carter Page. Barr further added that it's "premature to make any judgment" on whether the FBI was biased in starting its Russia probe or not.

Horowitz released the report outlining the results of his investigation into how and why the FBI started the probe into Trump's campaign and whether it improperly filed for FISA surveillance warrants over the course of it. According to the paper, the bureau made 17 "significant errors or omissions'' when it applied for warrants, but didn't act out of bias or in bad faith when it launched the probe.

