Register
21:30 GMT07 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Clashes erupt between protestors and supporters of Turkish president Erdogan

    Turkey to Face Charges Over 2017 Embassy Clash During Erdogan’s DC Visit

    YouTube/Fox News
    US
    Get short URL
    133
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107825/79/1078257946.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002071078257950-turkey-to-face-charges-over-2017-embassy-clash-during-erdogans-dc-visit-/

    A US court has denied Turkey’s request to have the federal judiciary throw out a civil suit filed by protesters seeking damages in relation to the 2017 assault of Kurdish protesters while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was visiting Washington, DC.

    US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly on Thursday struck down Ankara’s argument that security officials accused of assaulting Kurdish protesters in DC’s Sheridan Circle in 2017 were protected under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, as protesters were posing an immediate threat to the Turkish president.

    “Defendant Turkey points to no indication that an attack by the protesters was imminent,” the judge wrote in her ruling, as reported by The Hill. “Instead, the Turkish security forces chased and violently physically attacked the protesters, many of whom had fallen to the ground and no longer posed a threat.”

    Kollar-Kotelly said that video footage of the incident that she observed showed “the protestors were merely standing on the Sheridan Circle sidewalk” and were not a threat to Erdogan.

    It’s unclear what specific footage Kollar-Kotelly viewed, as several clips were captured of the scene, such as this one from Ruptly which was recorded as the conflict was already underway.

    Video released by Voice of America and reposted on YouTube by the Washington Post shows Erdogan’s proximity to the altercation

    Erdogan had spent the day meeting with US President Donald Trump and other American officials on May 16, 2017, when the violent altercation occurred. Prior to the clash, individuals, many of them of Kurdish and Yazidi descent, were peacefully demonstrating at Sheridan Circle, which is located near the Turkish embassy residence.

    Two of Erdogan’s bodyguards were taken into custody following the incident but were ultimately set free, as “customary international law affords heads of state and members of their entourage with inviolability from arrest and detention," noted a State Department official at the time.

    The judge’s Thursday denial of Turkey’s claim comes in relation to two separate cases involving over a dozen plaintiffs who say they were assaulted during the 2017 incident and are seeking to hold Ankara accountable on civil charges.

    “We look forward to proving our claims in Court and to getting a just result for our clients who were attacked and badly injured while protesting against human rights abuses,” said Agnieszka Fryszman, an attorney for the plaintiffs, reported The Hill. “I am glad the Court agreed that agents of a foreign country should not be able to claim immunity for their violent attack on free speech in the United States.”

    Related:

    Netflix Reveals It Removed Nine Programs Due to Government Takedown Requests
    Watch: Food Fight Breaks Out Between Customers, Cashier at Tennessee Supermarket
    US Defense Department Offers 11 More Bases to Host Coronavirus Evacuees
    US Army Testing New Fabric That Neutralizes Nerve Agents
    India Charges Man With Rape of Five-Year-Old Girl on US Embassy Grounds
    Tags:
    Erdogan, Turkish embassy, Kurdistan, Washington DC, Ankara, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse