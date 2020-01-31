US State Department Issues 'Level 4' Travel Alert For China, Urging People to Abstain From Visiting

China's National Health Commission (NHC) provided new data on the number of people who have contracted the new strain of the pneumonia-type virus. According to the NHC, as of 30 January, there are 9,692 confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus infection in 31 provinces across China, with 1,527 people in critical condition and 213 dead.

The US Department of State, following Thursday's notice about the voluntary evacuation for non-emergency diplomatic staffers and their families in China, has updated its travel advisory for Americans, issuing "Level 4: Do Not Travel Alert".

“Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. On January 30, the World Health Organization has determined the rapidly spreading outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice. Commercial carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China”, the Department of State said in a statement on late Thursday.

The US citizens, who are currently in China, have been asked to leave the country. US Secretary of State has succinctly echoed the warning.

.@StateDept is increasing the #China Travel Advisory to Level 4 – Do Not Travel. This is due to the spread of the novel #coronavirus throughout China & the @WHO determination that the outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. https://t.co/BIIUdavoP0 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 31, 2020

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern over the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detected on Thursday the first isolated case of human-to-human transmission of the dangerous coronavirus within the United States.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. The outbreak has since spread within China and beyond to at least 19 other countries.

Notably, the State Department has also branded Afghanistan, Iran and North Korea with a Level 4 Travel Alert.