At Least 2 Officers Shot in Honolulu, Hawaii, Police on Scene - Reports

According to local media, police officers responded to an assault call near Diamond Head, where they entered into a firefight with a male, who reportedly hid inside a house which was then abruptly engulfed by flames.

The house in which the suspected gunman reportedly took refuge caught on fire and, according to multiple reports, quickly spread to neighboring homes.

The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes, AP reported.

The FBI said Sunday authorities are responding to an “active shooter” in Waikiki, Hawaii.

“We are responding to an active shooter in Waikiki. That is what we are responding to. It is developing,” FBI Honolulu Operational Support Technician Derek Hayes said as cited by CNN.

Netizens shared footage from the site.

Breaking: At least 2 police officers have been shot near Diamond Head in Honolulu, Hawaii. Multiple houses are on fire at the scene. pic.twitter.com/ewK7qCUxdp — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 19, 2020

​According to AP, citing local police, no arrests have been made.

Police have closed several streets nearby, urging the public to avoid the area.

In the area of Hibicus Dr. and connecting streets are closed down due to police investigation. — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) January 19, 2020

​

DETAILS TO FOLLOW