At Least 2 Officers Shot in Honolulu, Hawaii, Police on Scene - Reports

The house in which the suspected gunman reportedly took refuge caught on fire and, according to multiple reports, quickly spread to neighboring homes.
The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes, AP reported.
The FBI said Sunday authorities are responding to an “active shooter” in Waikiki, Hawaii.
“We are responding to an active shooter in Waikiki. That is what we are responding to. It is developing,” FBI Honolulu Operational Support Technician Derek Hayes said as cited by CNN.
Netizens shared footage from the site.
Breaking: At least 2 police officers have been shot near Diamond Head in Honolulu, Hawaii. Multiple houses are on fire at the scene. pic.twitter.com/ewK7qCUxdp— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 19, 2020
NOW: Multiple Houses Burning & Multiple Police Officers Reported Shot In Honolulu @honolulupolice @HNL_HFD #police #honolulu #firefighters #firefighter #officerdown #shotsfired #activeshooter #Hawaii pic.twitter.com/HIUzHoCOPR— Billy Goldfeder (@BillyGoldfeder) January 19, 2020
According to AP, citing local police, no arrests have been made.
Police have closed several streets nearby, urging the public to avoid the area.
In the area of Hibicus Dr. and connecting streets are closed down due to police investigation.— Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) January 19, 2020
