Shooting Reported at Atlanta's Lenox Square Mall, Police on Scene

Eyewitnesses claimed Saturday seeing stampede at Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta, Georgia that was prompted by alleged multiple gunshots. Police have responded to the reported officer-involved shooting.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, "no officers are injured". It reportedly remains unclear whether anyone was injured.

We are on scene of an officer-involved ahooting at Lenox Square. No officers are injured.We will provide updates as we receive further information. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) January 19, 2020

​An eyewitness said that she was at the shopping mall when she heard alleged sounds of gunshots near a cafe, claiming that she also heard possible shots fired near the centre's parking lot, according to the WSB-TV 2 broadcaster.

Several clips with alleged panic inside the mall and showing people running from the site of the incident started surfacing social media. The clips also depict a massive law enforcement response with police cars rushing to the alleged site of the incident.

Bruh was y’all REALLY shootin in Lenox Mall today smdh 😑😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/o7qqAMjGrz — “Marquez914” (@IAmRobMadden) January 19, 2020

Atlanta police confirm an Officer-involved shooting at Lenox mall. We’re working to get more details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/OXOAZVIiuo — Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) January 19, 2020

​One of the shaky videos showed the alleged direct scene from the shooting incident. The quality of the video, however, does not allow to make any conclusions and discern the action filmed by an alleged eyewitness.

Dude got man downed at lenox pic.twitter.com/zyjh7Ad0Co — Prolific🏁 (@AllMoneyInRico) January 19, 2020

