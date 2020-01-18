Shooting at Residence in US State of Utah Leaves Four Dead, One Injured – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The CNN broadcaster cited Corporal Rhonda Fields of the Grantsville Police Department, who stated that police believe that the shooter acted alone and that there was no further threat to the community. The suspect was placed in police custody.

A shooter has opened fire at a residence in Grantsville in the US state of Utah, killing four and injuring one other, US media reported on Saturday.

Utah State Governor Gary Herbert expressed his sorrow in the aftermath of the shooting in Grantsville, a town located approximately 35 miles southwest of the state's most populous city, Salt Lake City.

Our hearts are broken by the horrible news coming out Grantsville tonight. We mourn over the loss of innocent lives. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) January 18, 2020

​The governor also stated that state officials were assisting local police with the investigation into the shooting, and also called on citizens to secure their firearms.

The names and background of the victims have yet to be released by Grantsville police, the broadcaster reported.