07:16 GMT +319 January 2020
    People gather in Federal Plaza during the Women's March in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. January 18, 2020.

    Thousands Join Rally in Washington for Women’s Rights, Against Trump

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Several thousands of people gathered in Washington on Saturday to join rally for women’s right and protest against US President Donald Trump’s policy, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

    Light frost, snow and freezing rain did not startle activists who began their Women’s March from Freedom Plaza at Pennsylvania Avenue just between the White House and US Congress, and steps away from Trump International Hotel.

    Women’s Rights

    "The mission of Women’s March is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change," organizers said. "We are committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect."

    Protesters started the rally with a moment of silence to commemorate victims of women rights violations. After a short opening ceremony, they marched on the wide perimeter around the White House. A women’s musical group from Chile performed the global feminist protest anthem A Rapist in Your Path, and all people sang along with them in English and Spanish languages.

    "Today we are not dealing with the evidence of hate, we are going to deal with love," the Reverend Sheri Dickerson from Oklahoma City said.

    Addressing the audience of thousands, Dickerson noted that women are the soul of the nation. "Women of this nation must become its soul. Love overcomes hate," she added.

    Son of Martin Luther King Jr – human rights advocate Martin Luther King III reminded that next Monday America will commemorate his father at Martin Luther King Day. He urged the audience "to be a voice for those who have no voice."

    "When women are come together, changes begin around our nation and world," he said.

    Many of protesters brought their own posters. "Women’s rights are human rights", "Unlock the future for women and girls", "Equal means equal," they said.

    The rally was peaceful, but dozens police officers were on the scene to keep order. Some verbal skirmishes were flashing between opponents and supporters of abortions, but they were very brief and calm.

    Against Trump

    Some protesters joined the rally not only to support women, but to express their frustration about President Donald Trump. "Impeach Trump," "Trump/Pence Out Now," their posters said.

    "I am against Trump. He is taking this country backwards," a woman in red 19-century style coat and hat told Sputnik. "I am here because I am scared."

    Another lady, named Mary Lou, said that she comes to every rally against Trump. "I do not care if it is women rally, climate change – I come to all of them," she told Sputnik. "Trump is bad on all levels for women, for men, the young people, for the climate, for democracy, for everything."

    Organizers said that protesters sent a strong message of their determination to fight for women’s rights and against Trump.

    protests, women's rights, Trump, rally, Washington, US
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

