Protesters Hold Rally Against Trump During His Visit to Paris

A rally is being held in Paris to protest the visit by the US president. Earlier in the day, two topless activists from the notorious Femen movement were detained by French police after approaching US President Donald Trump's motorcade along the Champs Elysees in Paris.
The protesters came within a few metres of the cortege, screaming indistinctly not long after French media reported that about 2,000 police officers had been deployed to ensure security at the Champs Elysee celebrations.
