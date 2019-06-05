Trump Brands UK Rallies Against Him as 'Organised Flops'

"I kept hearing that there would be 'massive' rallies against me in the UK, but it was quite the opposite. The big crowds, which the Corrupt Media hates to show, were those that gathered in support of the USA and me. They were big & enthusiastic as opposed to the organized flops!" he tweeted.
Trump is on a state visit to the United Kingdom. He spent Monday meeting Queen Elizabeth II, with whom he spoke about the deep historic ties between the two nations.
In the meantime, anti-Trump rallies have been gaining momentum across the country, with people taking to the streets with anti-US and anti-Trump slogans and banners. The demonstrations appeared to peak on Tuesday, with tens of thousands of protesters turning up in London.
