Trump Brands UK Rallies Against Him as 'Organised Flops'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump, in response to promises of massive protests against his visit to the United Kingdom, took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that there were "big crowds" in the streets across the nation supporting him and the United States, and that the anti-Trump protests were "organised flops."

"I kept hearing that there would be 'massive' rallies against me in the UK, but it was quite the opposite. The big crowds, which the Corrupt Media hates to show, were those that gathered in support of the USA and me. They were big & enthusiastic as opposed to the organized flops!" he tweeted.

The day before, the US president dubbed "fake news" all the reports about ​large protests in London against his state visit to the United Kingdom.

Trump is on a state visit to the United Kingdom. He spent Monday meeting Queen Elizabeth II, with whom he spoke about the deep historic ties between the two nations.

In the meantime, anti-Trump rallies have been gaining momentum across the country, with people taking to the streets with anti-US and anti-Trump slogans and banners. The demonstrations appeared to peak on Tuesday, with tens of thousands of protesters turning up in London.