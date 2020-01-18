Photos: Hundreds of Flights Cancelled at Chicago Airports Over Heavy Snowfall – Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – More than 830 flights have been cancelled at Chicago's airports over a heavy snowstorm, the Chicago Department of Aviation said.

According to the department, 686 flights were cancelled on Friday at O’Hare International Airport, and 169 more at Midway International Airport.

About 470 flights have been delayed over the snowfall.

Flight cancelled, stuck in Chicago... Guess why... pic.twitter.com/o2aokurhRC — Ekin (@_ek1n) January 18, 2020

Hey Chicago, sometimes you surprise me too ✨ #shotoniphone pic.twitter.com/Zg8GemltZZ — In Search of Perfect (@ISOP_tweets) January 18, 2020

@united @AustralianOpen United! Please hold UA98 flight from LA to Melbourne! There are tons of folks on Chicago flight UA369 from Chicago to LA, looking to make that connection tonight! You kept us 5 hours in the plane at ORD Trmn 1 concord B Gate B8! That is leats you could do! pic.twitter.com/BEFPado7vL — Daniel Djenev (@dido404) January 18, 2020

We here at Chicago Inflight won't let a little bit of nasty weather get us down! Core4 caring with pizza in the base to thank our flight attendants for their flexibility during the winter storm. #UAIFSbaseORD #ORDIRROPS #BeingUnited @weareunited pic.twitter.com/a4DgJvt7tA — Cory Bright (@CoryMathewB) January 18, 2020

FAA halting all flights at Chicago's Ohare Airport due to a sprawling winter storm @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/frD20jJjpw — Roxanne Evans (@roxanneevans12) January 18, 2020

The snowstorm hit Chicago on Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service has warned of hazardous road conditions because of the snowfall.