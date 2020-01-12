Dubai Authorities Say Flights Will Be Delayed, Canceled for Another Day Due to Heavy Rain

"Dubai Airports confirms that operations at Dubai International (DXB) continue to be hampered by the knock-on effects of waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall earlier today which has resulted in a number of flight delays, cancellations, and diversions. We continue to work closely with our service partners to clear the backlog, restore full operations and minimise the inconvenience to our customers. However, with additional rain expected later this evening, the disruption is expected to continue for the next 24 hours", the management said in a statement published on the website.
On Saturday, dozens of flights were canceled or delayed due to an all-day rainfall that turned the airfield into a real lake.
The Dubai Airport Authority also advised passengers to keep in touch with the airlines for possible changes in flight schedules, to leave for the airport in advance, taking into account traffic congestion due to bad weather conditions and, if possible, use the metro instead of cars.
